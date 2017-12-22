Top golf shots of 2017 on the PGA Tour

These guys are good. (No kidding!)

And as if we needed any further proof, here are some of the best golf shots struck on the PGA Tour during the 2017 calendar year, in chronological order:

Justin Thomas’ approach to help seal title at Kapalua

With the tournament on the line, Thomas stepped up (literally) on the par-5 17th hole at Kapalua and hit an iron shot 226 yards to a green sitting 51 feet downhill. His ball ended up 3 feet away and he tapped home the eagle.

• • •

Jon Rahm eagles final hole to win Farmers

We don’t what was better, the putt or the reaction. Rahm drained a tricky 60-foot putt from the fringe on Torrey Pines’ 18th hole to clinch his first PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

• • •

Jhonattan Vegas wins a new car at Bear Trap

PGA National’s Bear Trap is feared by most, but Vegas had no problems with the par-3 15th hole. From 173 yards, he hit a beauty. The ace also earned him a new Honda.

• • •

Justin Thomas’ ace in Mexico

During the WGC-Mexico Championship, Thomas’ tee ball at the 232-yard, par-3 13th took one HUGE bounce before landing in the bottom of the cup.

• • •

Tony Finau dunks a bunker shot at Valspar

We get the feeling this isn’t Finau’s first slam-dunk…

• • •

Rickie Fowler from the water at Bay Hill

Fowler made his bid to become the third Splash Brother by nearly jarring this shot from the water during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

• • •

Angel Cabrera’s rainy-day ace in Houston

There’s gotta be a song lyric here: Cabrera aces the ninth hole in the pouring rain at the Shell Houston Open.

• • •

Matt Kuchar’s Sunday hole-in-one at Masters

From Vegas’ and Thomas’ aces to this one by Kuchar. There’s just something about final-round hole-in-ones at Augusta National’s par-3 16th hole.

• • •

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia | 15th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/OJ2aTFlxw4 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Sergio Garcia’s 8-iron to set up late eagle at Masters

After bombing a 344-yard drive down Augusta National’s par-5 15th fairway, Garcia had just 177 yards left. He then nearly holed his second shot, an 8-iron, before draining a crucial eagle putt that tied him with Justin Rose. of course, Garcia went on to beat Rose in a playoff.

• • •

Sergio Garcia gets upper hand on No. 17 at Players this time

One of the most infamous holes in golf, the island par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass, and Garcia had has his fair share of disappointment on the hole. But not during the first round of The Players this year, as Garcia made a hole-in-one from 122 yards.

• • •

Si Woo Kim’s driver off the deck at The Players

Who doesn’t love a good driver off the deck? During The Players, Kim hit his driver from the rough after his drive missed the fairway and left him 268 yards to the hole on TPC Sawgrass’ par-4 14th hole. And he found the green!

• • •

One more driver off the deck, courtesy of Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker eagles the par-5 11th hole at Colonial during the Dean & DeLuca Invitational by going driver off the deck to inside of 3 feet.

• • •

Rickie Fowler holes bunker shot at Memorial

“Good luck keeping this one on the green.” Yeah right; Fowler had no problems as he holed this shot from the sand at Muirfield Village’s 18th hole during the Memorial Tournament.

• • •

Jason Dufner uses slope for eagle at Memorial

One more from the Memorial. This one is from the winner, as Dufner used the backstop to perfection at the par-4 18th hole. From 176 yards, Dufner’s ball found the slope and rolled back right into the hole.

• • •

Justin Thomas’ 3-wood shots that led to eagle at U.S. Open

Needing an eagle at Erin Hills’ 667-yard par-5 18th hole to tie the 18-hole major record of 63, Thomas ripped a 3-wood off the tee, leaving himself only 299 yards to the hole. He then hit another 3-wood to 8 feet to set up the eagle.

• • •

Jordan Spieth wins Travelers from bunker

Arguably the shot of the year on the PGA Tour. Spieth, who has a history of holing bunker shots to win tournaments, did just that to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. The celebration between Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, might be the celebration of the year, too.

• • •

Robert Streb from way downtown

Streb had 91 feet left for his birdie at No. 1 during the Greenbrier Classic and drained it. Don’t get too excited, Strebber!

• • •

Jordan Spieth’s final-round eagle on 15 at Royal Birkdale

Everyone always talks about what Spieth did on No. 13 Sunday at the British Open, but as far as golf shots go, his 48-foot eagle putt at the par-5 15th hole and the second shot that got him on the green were arguably more impressive.

• • •

The Goose is loose

This eagle by Retief Goosen may be one of the more underrated shots of 2017. From the bunker to a tucked pin, Goosen hits his 8-iron 152 yards and right into the cup.

• • •

Dustin Johnson with the long ball at Firestone

During the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Johnson smashed the longest drive on Tour since 2013 by hitting it 439 yards on the 667-yard, par-5 16th hole.

• • •

"You've got to be kidding me… Wow!" Rory gets creative with his approach on 10 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/xqaF7Vz5Df — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

Rory McIlroy goes up the cart path at PGA

Bonus points for creativity here. McIlroy got an unfortunate break on Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th hole as his second shot missed right – and then rolled down the cart path to end up missing even more right. But no worries, McIlroy used that same cart path to get up around the green and save par.

• • •

Martin Flores’ clutch ace at Wyndham

Clutch stuff here from Flores. On the FedEx Cup bubble and fighting for a spot in the playoffs, Flores aces the 175-yard, par-3 16th hole during the Wyndham Championship’s final round.

• • •

Has @DJohnsonPGA ever played a more perfect hole than that playoff birdie? pic.twitter.com/9gUOrTINTB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2017

Dustin Johnson’s aggressive drive to set up Northern Trust playoff win

Facing Jordan Spieth in a playoff at The Northern Trust, Johnson took a line off the tee at Glen Oaks’ par-4 18th hole that no one had successfully taken all week. He piped a drive that carried 310 yards over water and set up a winning birdie.

• • •

Brian Gay’s walk-off eagle at RSM Classic

Everybody loves walk-offs … in any sport. Gay holed-out his approach at Sea Island’s closing hole, and while he didn’t win the tournament, he gave fans something to scream about. (Warning: lower volume for this one.)

• • •

He’s baaaaaack

Tiger Woods hitting par 4s in one shot and draining eagles. We could get used to this again!