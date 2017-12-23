Donald Trump plays golf with Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman

Donald Trump is on his holiday vacation in Florida, and the trip includes a round of golf with some serious golfing talent.

Golf Channel’s Will Gray noted Saturday morning that the president was reportedly playing a round with Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Jim Herman.

Then, Trump International Golf Club (based in West Palm Beach, Fla.) posted this photo of Thomas and Berger being on the grounds Saturday.

As it turned out, Trump did indeed engage in a round of golf Saturday with Thomas, Berger and Herman.

But there was actually another member in the group.

Trump played golf today at his club in West Palm Beach with "friends and pro golfers" Justin Thomas, Jim Herman, Daniel Berger and Thomas' father, according to the White House. The president has no public events scheduled for the rest of today. — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 23, 2017

Per pool, Trump left Trump International Golf Club after exactly 5 hours. The W.H. confirmed that Trump played golf: "President Trump is with friends and pro golfers Jim Herman, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas and his father. He has no scheduled public events for the afternoon." https://t.co/DeUHJzTUF8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 23, 2017

That’s a pretty nice fivesome. It includes the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and the 2015 tour rookie of the year. Herman is a PGA Tour winner himself. He has a special connection to Trump, who helped Herman on his path to pro golf success.

Then again, Trump has had plenty of nice company on the course recently. Prior to Saturday’s trip around the links, Trump had played with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Jack Nicklaus all since the beginning of November.

Trump’s round with Woods produced some fascinating insights ahead of the 41-year-old’s return to golf.

Saturday’s round marked the 83rd time Trump has visited one of his golf clubs as president.