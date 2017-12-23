Millionaire raffling off $3 million mansion with golf course ... for just $14

In the market for a mansion with a golf course? If you are a resident of England, Wales or Scotland, you might not have to pay as much as you think. In fact, it may only cost you $14.

As the Daily Mail reports, a millionaire and his wife are selling their England home in a creative fashion – giving it away in a raffle. Well, giving it away at a small price to a lucky winner.

For $14, any resident 18 or older of England, Wales or Scotland can buy a ticket to join a raffle to win the roughly $3 million abode – which is four bedrooms and includes a three-hole golf course, a landscaped garden and a leisure complex with a pool and a gym.

That’s not all, either! The raffle winner not only gets the house but also over $65,000, a Rolls-Royce, a full wine cellar, a tractor, a quad bike, 600 spare light bulbs and all of the home’s furniture. The property’s stamp duty will be paid for, and the home’s gardner and housekeeper will also be paid for a year.

But there’s a catch, right? Honestly, not really, as long as you understand that you would be one of many in this raffle.

According to the Daily Mail, the homeowners (who have opted to remain anonymous) are selling the house this way to “have some fun.” But they are also doing it for a pragmatic reason: The couple is moving to live closer to their grandchildren and don’t want to go through the hassle of moving everything out.

So they’ll raffle off the home, leaving with their clothes, personal possessions and family photos but letting the new owner walk into a ready-made, fully-furnished mansion.

It’s a pretty cool idea. The owners hope to sell 500,000 tickets, which would net over $7 million. This plan also allows the couple to raise money for charity, and it hopes to do so by donating close to $2.75 from every ticket sold to charities. That would be nearly $1.4 million to charities, if that 500,000-ticket target is met.

Along with a winner, nine runners-up in this raffle will be given over $13,000 apiece. If you’re eligible, you can buy your ticket here.

