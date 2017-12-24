Ernie Els to likely receive Masters special exemption, per tweet

Looks like 2017 might not be Ernie Els’ final Masters after all.

The 48-year-old South African tweeted Sunday that he has received a Christmas gift from the Masters. Of course, while Els didn’t specify, that likely means he has received a special exemption for the 2018 tournament at Augusta National.

Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 24, 2017

The Masters has yet to officially add Els to its field for next year.

Els is a four-time major winner, though he has yet to win the Masters. He has six top-10s, including two runner-up finishes, in 23 career starts at Augusta National. He finished 53rd last year.

There was talk that Els could receive a special exemption in 2012, when he failed to qualify for his first Masters since his 1994 debut, but ultimately didn’t get one. The last player to receive a special exemption was Ryo Ishikawa, when he received one in three straight years, from 2011 to ’13.