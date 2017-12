Merry Christmas you filthy animals!! pic.twitter.com/WDTXdllBi1 — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) December 24, 2017

As a PGA Tour golfer, Graham DeLaet has heard more than his fair share of fans shout “mashed potatoes!” or “baba booey!”

Recently, though, DeLaet turned the tables, going to an office in his native Canada and shouting at the employees.

Funny stuff.