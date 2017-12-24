Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods fuel Golfweek's Top 10 stories of 2017

Golf delivered in a bigly way in 2017 – giving its fans new rules, a tumultuous year for Tiger Woods, a surge in tenacious 20-somethings, loads of controversy and some memorable moments during its major tournaments and international competitions.

When compiling any list of the year’s “Biggest Stories” – we have plenty of options from which to choose. Any compilation of the game’s most impactful stories is a subjective affair.

Is Sergio Garcia’s first green jacket a bigger deal than the continued dominance of the United States in the Presidents Cup?

Depends on who you ask.

One metric that is completely objective – at least in terms of the numbers – is readership. Like many other websites, Golfweek.com is able to track the number of page views each stories generates on its web site, where the traffic is coming from and how our audience consumes our content.

Nerdy stuff for sure, but it does allow us to offer this list of the most popular Golfweek.com stories in terms of page views of 2017.

By the way, our No. 1 story in terms of web traffic does feature Garcia, but it has nothing to do with golf.

And remember, this list is based on what you read:

10. Masters 2017 live blog: Sergio Garcia wins his 1st major title in playoff

Garcia’s surge at Augusta was the stuff of legend-in-the-making. He captivated the galleries, millions watching on TV and about 86,614 Golfweek.com readers following the action on their “second screens.”

9. Billy Horschel calls out Brandel Chamblee after comments about Tiger’s swing

When Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee took some swings at Tiger Woods’ swing via Twitter — it piqued the interest of Billy Horschel. Things got chippy quickly between the two. Horschel began questioning the analyst’s credibility when it comes to swing critique, noting that Chamblee is “a ghost on the range.” Eventually, things cooled.

8. Arnold Palmer’s will: 2 daughters split bulk of estate, widow gets $10 million

The late Arnold Palmer reportedly earned more than $875 million from golf and other business ventures during his lifetime. There was great reader interest in what happened to the massive fortune Palmer left behind. Parts will be distributed among his charitable foundation, late wife, former employees and creditors. Palmer’s widow, Kathleen, was left $10 million.

7. Tiger Woods, others slam ‘officials’ at home after Lexi Thompson penalty

Tiger Woods was one of many golfers and fans watching the ANA Inspirational who voiced their outrage over the four-stroke penalty assessed against then-leader-but-eventual-runner-up Lexi Thompson after a TV viewer spotter her moving a ball a day earlier.

6. Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Masters

Golfweek’s fantasy golf experts offered their forecast for the Masters. None of them picked the eventual winner. We did get this from one of our fearless prognosticators: “Sergio Garcia, who is inexplicably priced higher than guys like Brandt Snedeker, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen. He’s been consistently good on both the European and PGA tours this year but, still, it’s Sergio in a major. We’d love to see him get it done but can’t ignore history.”

5. Why Jordan Spieth told caddie, ‘Go get that!’ after crucial eagle

The key moment in Jordan Spieth’s Open Championship victory, other than that incredibly bizarre relief scenario at 13, was the long eagle putt Spieth holed at Royal Birkdale’s par-5 15th to take back the solo lead (and do so for good). After Spieth’s holed his bomb, he mouthed to caddie Michael Greller, “Go get that!” Greller, meanwhile, said he “happily went and got it.”

4. Exclusive: Brad Faxon’s takeaways from a round with Tiger Woods, Donald Trump

When Brad Faxon got an invite to join President Trump, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson for a round of golf at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla., in November, he quickly accepted. Faxon wrote about his day and his round exclusively for Golfweek. Here is an excerpt: “We played a casual best ball match with a small wager – President Trump and I played Dustin and Tiger. They played from the back tees at 7,600 yards and we played up to the blue tees at about 6,500 yards. The President was gracious and entertaining. He told some stories, things he loves about the job and things he doesn’t love. I think he was excited to be in that group and we had a lot of fun.”

3. The Tiger Woods mystery deepens after Bay Hill news

The plight of Tiger Woods loomed over the first Arnold Palmer Invitational since the King’s death. Once Woods make it official that he was going to miss the March event in Orlando, it signaled his health problems were not going away any time soon.

2. ‘Is this a joke?’ Leader Lexi Thompson hit with day-old penalty at ANA Inspiration

This was the most-read “golf” story on Golfweek.com in 2017. The four-stroke penalty assessed against Lexi Thompson in the ANA Inspiration cost her a championship and reverberated across the golf universe. By year’s end, all of the game’s major governing bodies opted to stop the practice of using viewer input on rules violations starting in 2018. Thompson got the last laugh on the snitches, but it came with a cost.

1. Sergio Garcia to marry former college golfer Angela Akins in 2017

Love conquers all, including the internet. More than 209,000 people have read our Jan. 6 post sharing the news of the-then upcoming nuptials between Garcia and former college golfer, Angela Akins. It is the internet gift that keeps on giving. The two wed in June and later announced they were expecting their first child in 2018.

Stick around for the biggest gof stories of 2018.

Whatever they may be, you’ll find them all right here.