2018 Masters odds: Jordan Spieth remains favorite; Tiger Woods 15-1

Christmas has come, New Year’s Eve beckons, and the sports world is awash in college football, the NFL and NBA.
By the way, the Winter Olympics begin in just six weeks.
But golfers and golf fans in general know it is never too soon to think about Augusta National and the Masters.
What that in mind, we bring you the most-current odds for the 2018 Masters – as posted by VegasInsider.com.
Jordan Spieth remains the betting favorite to win his second green jacket this spring, at 15-2. He is followed by Dustin Johnson at 10-1, Rory McIlroy at 12-1 and a group of three golfers (Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and – yes – Tiger Woods) at 15-1.
Here is a look at the rest of the field:
- Jason Day 18-1
- Jon Rahm 18-1
- Justin Rose 18-1
- Brooks Koepka 25-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 25-1
- Paul Casey 35-1
- Phil Mickelson 35-1
- Sergio Garcia 35-1
- Bubba Watson 40-1
- Adam Scott 45-1
- Henrik Stenson 45-1
- Matt Kuchar 45-1
- Patrick Cantlay 45-1
- Patrick Reed 50-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 50-1
- Xander Schauffele 50-1
- Louis Oosthuizen 55-1
- Marc Leishman 55-1
- Thomas Pieters 55-1
- Charley Hoffman 60-1
- Brandt Snedeker 65-1
- Charl Schwartzel 65-1
- Daniel Berger 65-1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-1
- Tony Finau 75-1
- Tyrrell Hatton 80-1
- Kevin Kisner 85-1
- Lee Westwood 85-1
- Zach Johnson 100-1
- Alex Noren 110-1
- Bill Haas 110-1
- Branden Grace 110-1
- JB Holmes 110-1
- Martin Kaymer 110-1
- Ryan Moore 110-1
- Francesco Molinari 125-1
- Jimmy Walker 125-1
- Pat Perez 125-1
- Russell Henley 125-1
- Brian Harman 135-1
- Gary Woodland 135-1
- Jason Dufner 135-1
- Kevin Chappell 135-1
- Ollie Schniederjans 135-1
- Rafael Cabrera Bello 135-1
- Shane Lowry 135-1
- Bryson DeChambeau 150-1
- Cameron Smith 150-1
- Ian Poulter 150-1
- Adam Hadwin 165-1
- Bernd Wiesberger 165-1
- Brendan Steele 165-1
- Danny Willett 165-1
- Emiliano Grillo 165-1
- Kevin Na 165-1
- Peter Uihlein 165-1
- Si Woo Kim 165-1
- Jhonattan Vegas 175-1
- Billy Horschel 200-1
- Russell Knox 200-1
- Austin Cook 225-1
- Byeong Hun An 225-1
- Charles Howell III 225-1
- Jim Furyk 225-1
- Keegan Bradley 225-1
- Kyle Stanley 225-1
- Patton Kizzire 225-1
- Ross Fisher 225-1
- Webb Simpson 225-1
- Bud Cauley 250-1
- Grayson Murray 250-1
- Haotong Li 250-1
- Jamie Lovemark 250-1
- Patrick Rodgers 250-1
- Wesley Bryan 250-1
- Andy Sullivan 275-1
- Angel Cabrera 275-1
- Fred Couples 275-1
- Graeme McDowell 275-1
- Graham DeLaet 275-1
- Jeunghun Wang 275-1
- Scott Piercy 275-1
- Steve Stricker 275-1
- Thorbjorn Olesen 275-1
- David Lingmerth 300-1
- Hudson Swafford 300-1
- Jordan L Smith 300-1
- Ryan Fox 300-1
- William McGirt 300-1
- Andrew Johnston 350-1
- Anirban Lahiri 350-1
- Chris Stroud 350-1
- Chris Wood 350-1
- Bernhard Langer 500-1
- Curtis Luck 500-1
- Hideto Tanihara 500-1
- Mike Weir 500-1
- Vijay Singh 500-1
- Harry Ellis 1000-1
- Jose Maria Olazabal 1000-1
- Pachara Khongwatmai 1000-1
- Trevor Immelman 1000-1
- Doc Redman 2000-1
- Doug Ghim 2000-1
- Mark OMeara 2000-1
- Yuxin Lin 2000-1
- Ian Woosnam 3000-1
- Larry Mize 5000-1
- Sandy Lyle 5000-1
