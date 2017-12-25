2018 Masters odds: Jordan Spieth remains favorite; Tiger Woods 15-1

Christmas has come, New Year’s Eve beckons, and the sports world is awash in college football, the NFL and NBA.

By the way, the Winter Olympics begin in just six weeks.

But golfers and golf fans in general know it is never too soon to think about Augusta National and the Masters.

What that in mind, we bring you the most-current odds for the 2018 Masters – as posted by VegasInsider.com.

Jordan Spieth remains the betting favorite to win his second green jacket this spring, at 15-2. He is followed by Dustin Johnson at 10-1, Rory McIlroy at 12-1 and a group of three golfers (Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and – yes – Tiger Woods) at 15-1.

Here is a look at the rest of the field: