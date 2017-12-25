Jordan Spieth appears to be engaged to long-time girlfriend Annie Verret

It appears Jordan Spieth got himself a fiancée for Christmas.

An image posted on social media Christmas Eve shows Spieth smiling alongside his long-time sweetheart Annie Verret, who is flashing what looks very much like an engagement ring.

Looks like @JordanSpieth gave Annie Verret an early Christmas gift in the form of a very large rock 🎄 💍 Congrats to Spieth and Verret on the engagement! pic.twitter.com/ApY2xHtS3S — PGA Tour News (@GolfNews_PGA) December 25, 2017

Spieth and Verret have been dating since high school. Unlike many of the game’s other notable couples, they have kept their shared lives out of the spotlight.

Verret attended Texas Tech while Spieth was playing at Texas. She works as an event coordinator at The First Tee Texas.

And at least according to one PGA Tour pro, hearts are a breaking across the golf world.