Pro golfers celebrate Christmas with style, flair and black diamond skiing

Pro golfers stars around the world got into the Christmas spirit Monday.

It is unlikely any of them topped Jordan Spieth’s apparent engagement to Annie Verret.

Still, pros everywhere had no trouble displaying their Christmas spirit.

Ian Poulter was about as a far away from anything green when he posted this video of his family enjoying a black diamond ski run at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Mont.

Stay safe.

Ho Ho Ho….

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

And here is the best view you’ll see on Instagram all week.

Justin Thomas kept his holiday greeting simple.

A couple of days ago, he was hanging with the Grinch.

How Justin, Bud, and Gennaro stole Christmas

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Rory McIlroy spent his first Christmas as a married man this year. It looks like Santa had a head start at the McIlroy-Erica Stoll household.

Waiting for Santa to arrive! Merry Christmas everyone🎅🏻🎁🍷

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

Lexi Thompson says she is taking a break from all the excitement, success and struggle of 2017 during the Christmas period.

We’ll bet things got going early in the Johnson household on Monday, given how everyone was fully dressed and glammed up by 8:51 a.m. for this shot.

Nine holes on Christmas morning in the Bahamas? Darren Clarke and his sons are having a very good day.

This holiday is laden with tradition. There’s no better golf Christmas tradition than a photo of Jack Nicklaus and his wife of 57 years, Barbara.

Our pals at Golf Channel offered this gift on social media as long-time host David Feherty answered some viewer questions.

Steve Stricker and his family have a pretty sweet “Christmas Card” photo.

LPGA pro Nelly Korda reminds us that there are indeed “no days off” when it comes to training.

Christmas Day on the track 🏃🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Nelly Korda (@nellykorda) on

Meanwhile, Paula Creamer was celebrating a “pink” Christmas in Florida.

Santa did not skip Brad Faxon’s house, either.

Merry Christmas everyone!

A post shared by Brad Faxon (@bfaxon) on

Lydia Ko was poised to celebrate her 20th Christmas alongside a couple of goofy reindeer.

Merry Christmas ❤️🎄🎅🏼

A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on

All the best this holiday season.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Golfweek.

