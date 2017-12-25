Pro golfers celebrate Christmas with style, flair and black diamond skiing

Pro golfers stars around the world got into the Christmas spirit Monday.

It is unlikely any of them topped Jordan Spieth’s apparent engagement to Annie Verret.

Congratulations Spiether!RT @GolfChannel: Marry Christmas! It appears congrats are in order for @JordanSpieth and his longtime girlfriend Annie Verret: https://t.co/Gj73G32GFF pic.twitter.com/QqGc8BbFOv — D.A. Points (@DAPoints) December 25, 2017

Still, pros everywhere had no trouble displaying their Christmas spirit.

Ian Poulter was about as a far away from anything green when he posted this video of his family enjoying a black diamond ski run at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Mont.

What a Christmas morning….. Family Black Diamond… 😬🎅🏻🤶🏻⛷🎄 pic.twitter.com/YHKMe7hBvV — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 25, 2017

Stay safe.

Ho Ho Ho…. A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:27am PST

And here is the best view you’ll see on Instagram all week.

Justin Thomas kept his holiday greeting simple.

Merry Christmas to everybody! 🎅🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) December 25, 2017

A couple of days ago, he was hanging with the Grinch.

Rory McIlroy spent his first Christmas as a married man this year. It looks like Santa had a head start at the McIlroy-Erica Stoll household.

Lexi Thompson says she is taking a break from all the excitement, success and struggle of 2017 during the Christmas period.

We’ll bet things got going early in the Johnson household on Monday, given how everyone was fully dressed and glammed up by 8:51 a.m. for this shot.

Merry Christmas from the Johnson house! pic.twitter.com/I0nSxtqSFu — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) December 25, 2017

Nine holes on Christmas morning in the Bahamas? Darren Clarke and his sons are having a very good day.

Our usual Xmas morning 9 holes @TheAbacoClub The @YETICoolers is full of festive cheer 🍺🍺🍺 Happy Christmas to you all. @tyronebclarke @conor_clarkee pic.twitter.com/0b0SViQb4f — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) December 25, 2017

This holiday is laden with tradition. There’s no better golf Christmas tradition than a photo of Jack Nicklaus and his wife of 57 years, Barbara.

From our family to yours, have a Merry Christmas and Blessed Holiday! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/I3Vx3aCPSS — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) December 25, 2017

Our pals at Golf Channel offered this gift on social media as long-time host David Feherty answered some viewer questions.

Our Christmas gift to you: David @Fehertwit answers your questions! 🎁 A Very #Feherty Christmas pic.twitter.com/eikU0ymPl9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 25, 2017

Steve Stricker and his family have a pretty sweet “Christmas Card” photo.

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! Hope you have a happy and healthy 2018! pic.twitter.com/lBgwqaY9il — Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) December 25, 2017

LPGA pro Nelly Korda reminds us that there are indeed “no days off” when it comes to training.

Christmas Day on the track 🏃🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Nelly Korda (@nellykorda) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Meanwhile, Paula Creamer was celebrating a “pink” Christmas in Florida.

Santa did not skip Brad Faxon’s house, either.

Merry Christmas everyone! A post shared by Brad Faxon (@bfaxon) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:54am PST

Lydia Ko was poised to celebrate her 20th Christmas alongside a couple of goofy reindeer.

Merry Christmas ❤️🎄🎅🏼 A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

All the best this holiday season.

