Love was certainly in the air in the golfing world this year, especially with some big names walking down the aisle (or making it clear they will be).

From Sergio to Rory to Jordan and more, here’s the best of golf couples in 2017:

Sergio Garcia, Angela Akins get engaged, married and ready to start family

Sergio Garcia finally won his first major, capturing the Masters for that elusive title. But he was a real winner off the course in 2017, too.

The year opened with the Spaniard announcing that he and Angela Akins – a former college golfer and Golf Channel interviewer/reporter – would get married in 2017.

Then the pair did indeed take the leap in July with this wonderful ceremony.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, the pair announced in October that Angela is expecting its first child in 2018.

Quite a 2017 for this couple. (And we should add on that the wife and mother-to-be, who now goes by Angela Akins Garcia, proved she had quite an arm this year, too.)

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll get married in world-class ceremony

The award for “Golf Couple of the Year” probably goes to Sergio and Angela, considering they started the year dating and ended it married with a kid on the way.

But don’t sell Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll short.

The pair got married in April, and while it was a private ceremony with no media, many reported details of an incredible ceremony did get out. We have a deep look into this lavish wedding here and here.

Clay pigeon shooting? Stevie Wonder performing? A fireworks show? A star-studded guest list that included famous golfers, actors, musicians and soccer players? Sounded like quite the time.

And the honeymoon didn’t sound too shabby either.

Jordan Spieth appears engaged to high school sweetheart Annie Verret

Confirmation has not arrived on this one yet … but considering the photo, it seems overwhelmingly likely that Jordan Spieth is now engaged to longtime girlfriend Annie Verret.

Verret and Spieth have actually kept a pretty low profile through their long romance. But an engagement right before Christmas certainly puts this couple in the spotlight late in 2017 (and of course, Congrats!).

Smylie Kaufman gets engaged to Francie Harris

This engagement to a high school sweetheart is certainly confirmed, as Kaufman posted about the development on his Instagram in August.

Harris was of course Kaufman’s longtime girlfriend before. She’s also a former Auburn cheerleader. With Kaufman getting married in the near future and Smylie’s Army behind him, he has plenty of support for the long haul.

Gerina and Martin Piller expecting first child

The power pair of professional golfers made it clear in 2017 that another family member is coming.

The New York Times reported in November that Gerina, an LPGA player, is pregnant and the child is due next May. This will be the first child for the couple, which also boasts a PGA Tour player in Martin.

While there’s no timetable for Gerina’s return, this is great news for one of golf’s truest power couples!

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky have second child

This colorful pair announced the gender reveal for their second child with golfing flair in February.

Four months later, that son, River Jones, was born. Dustin Johnson admitted that with his second son arriving so close to the U.S. Open, skipping the event to be there for the birth did cross his mind.

But his son arrived in time to ensure he wouldn’t miss the year’s second major. And now the pair has a wonderful addition to the family.

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke become an item, are an adorable couple

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke sent golf fans into a frenzy about whether they were dating after this pair of cryptic Instagram posts.

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

We tied? A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Thankfully and randomly, Jason Day quickly made it clear that Fowler and Stokke were indeed in a relationship.

The couple took it from there, and may’ve become the most adventurous golf couple of 2017.

Here’s the evidence:

👆🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:45am PDT