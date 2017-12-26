VIDEO: This golf shot (very predictably) ends in a lot of pain

Golf brings plenty of joy, but also a significant amount of pain.

The latter is especially the case when you let a friend hit at you from close range. That’s what happened in this video posted by pro golfer Carlos Ortiz. We’re not sure what the impetus was here and are assuming that is not a real golf ball in the footage, but this shot leads to a (predictable) painful conclusion…

Yes, the victim here put his left hand on his groin to protect it and that failed. But otherwise, of course there was going to be some sort of pain here.

Anyway, the crowd there seemed to have a good laugh at this one. It’s certainly funny stuff, although a word of advice to this guy in the future: Maybe be sure that what you’re trying to protect is indeed 100 percent protected.

