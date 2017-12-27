Robert Akins, grandfather of Angela Akins Garcia and Drew Brees, dies at age 92

Robert Ray Akins, the grandfather of Angela Akins Garcia and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, died Tuesday in Texas according reports in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Akins was a World War II veteran and legendary Texas high school football coach with 293 career wins. He also served as a football mentor to Brees. Akins was 92.

Akins Garcia shared her thoughts about his passing on Twitter. The image she share is one of her dancing with her grandfather at her wedding to Sergio Garcia this past July.

Yesterday our sweet Grandpa passed away & the world lost one of the greatest men it’s ever known. He impacted the lives of so many people & his legacy is apparent through all the messages & phone calls. My heart is broken. Thank you for the love and support. I love you, Grandpa. pic.twitter.com/TTvjF4VU0e — Angela Akins Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) December 28, 2017

Akins is member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. His coaching career spanned 37 years at five high schools.

“Just growing up and being around (football) with him, the values he instilled in me and the discipline,” Brees said in 2012. “Some of my best memories as a kid are with him and my grandmother.”

Akins served in the 1st Marine Division in World War II and fought in the invasion of Okinawa in 1945.

Sergio and Angela Akins Garcia are expecting their first child together in the spring.