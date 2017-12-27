The story behind Tiger Woods' Mac Daddy Santa character

Unsuspecting golf fans got to see Tiger Woods in a completely different light thanks to a Christmas-time tweet last December.

Posing shirtless and sporting a white wig, black hat, sunglasses and a white goatee, ‘Mac Daddy Santa’ announced his presence to the world.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

Turns out, Wood paid a small price for the viral image.

“Every year I’ve become this character, Mac Daddy Santa,” Woods said in an interview with the PGA Tour. “The kids absolutely love it. They love when I do something crazy, and last year I burned my face off trying to dye my goatee, which is never gonna happen again.”

The bleach-blond goatee may be gone, but Mac Daddy Santa lives on as a Woods family Christmas tradition.

“To me, that’s fun,” Woods said. “It provides something that our family does together each year, and even as they grow older I’m still gonna do it. … They’re still gonna say, ‘Dad, you look ridiculous,’ but it’s something they’re always going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

Woods hit the social media circuit hard in 2017, perhaps fueled by overjoyed reaction to the initial ‘Mac Daddy’ tweet. From free diving for lobsters to multiple swing videos, Woods had plenty to talk about throughout a year which culminated in his return at the Hero World Challenge in Albany.

We don’t know how Woods will fare on the course in 2018 after a T-9 finish at the Hero World, but we do know one thing – Mac Daddy Santa will be back next Christmas.