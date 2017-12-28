VIDEO: Blind USC long snapper shows off impressive swing

Jake Olson will not stop impressing.

The blind USC long snapper successfully executed an extra point attempt in September in a Trojans’ win over Western Michigan. But the sophomore’s done plenty beyond the college football field, as he is a motivational speaker, author and founder of the Out of Sight Faith foundation.

He also wished to be a PGA Tour player at a young age, before he lost his eyesight at age 12. After that, he didn’t give up – hoping to become the first blind golfer to play on the PGA Tour.

Olson hasn’t quite made it that far, but his game is solid. He’s been known to typically shoot in the 80s as his dad Brian helps him around the course.

How does his swing look? USC posted some footage from Olson at a Topgolf location, and his action is really impressive:

How many people did you impress in 2017? Probably far fewer than Jake Olson.