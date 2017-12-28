Shades of the tiger shark: Adidas releases limited-edition adicross Bounce shoe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last month, Adidas released its new adicross line of apparel and footwear. Among the collection’s items was the adicross Bounce golf shoe, which just got a special-edition makeover to celebrate the PGA Tour’s 2018 opener in Hawaii.

The adicross Bounce Niuhi, which is Hawaiian for tiger shark, will be available beginning Jan. 4. It features a distinct gray colorway that includes subtle nods to the stripes of a tiger shark. Red accents on the shoe’s heel and tongue represent “pure strength, power and determination that both sharks and Tour pros possess,” according to Adidas.

“We wanted to design a shoe that embodied a player’s insatiable hunger to win,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf. “As players head to the islands of Hawaii at the start of the year, the shark became a natural part of the design; not just because this area is one of their natural habitats, but also because the hunger they possess can be similar to these players seeking a win on tour, especially after already having a taste of victory.”

All versions of the adicross Bounce feature an offset wrapped saddle made of microfiber leather that includes multiple eyelet rows for customizable lacing. This feature gives players the opportunity to adjust the amount of support they need for their individual swing.

The shoe also includes a rubber non-marking spikeless outsole that features 181 strategically-placed lugs to provide golfers with optimal grip and green-friendliness, but also give them the option of wear-anywhere versatility.

The midsole of the adicross Bounce also has full-length Bounce foam, engineered specifically for golf, featuring dramatic grooves for enhanced cushioning, comfort and stability. The midsole for this limited-edition Bounce shoe takes on the shading of a shark’s underbelly, slowly fading from grey to white.

The limited-edition adicross Bounce Niuhi retails for $140.