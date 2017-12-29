Justin Thomas and friends make us all jealous with group shot from Hawaii

The millions of golfers frozen out of playing during the winter season or shivering during the cold snap across the Midwest and into the Northeast might not want to see this one.

Justin Thomas and a group of his closest pals – including Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler – made the entire world just a little bit jealous thanks to an Instagram image taken at Hawaii’s Makena Golf Course.

Certainly hard to be disappointed by anything here. Among the other people tagged in the image are Annie Verret – who reportedly got engaged to Spieth over the Christmas holiday – and Fowler’s long-time girlfriend Allison Stokke.

On the flight to Hawaii, Fowler and Stokke found themselves being trolled by a fellow passenger.