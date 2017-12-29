President Trump returns to golf course - this time with Coast Guard members

President Trump was back working on his golf game Friday.

He traveled from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., to the nearby Trump International Golf Club for the fourth straight day.

This time, he invited service members from the U.S. Coast Guard to play golf at his West Palm Beach, Fla. course.

WATCH: President Trump invites U.S. Coast Guard members to play golf at his Florida golf club pic.twitter.com/VlqbOTrBHS — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 29, 2017

About 60 members from the Station Lake Worth Inlet and across the country are set to participate in the event, according to a White House pool report. The president was also expected put on a lunch for the group.

“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said. “The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.”

Trump visited the Lake Worth Inlet Station in November, while he was spending his Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach. During that visit, he thanked Coast Guard members for their responses to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida.

On Monday, Trump tweeted he would get “back to work” immediately after the holiday. “I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!” Trump tweeted on Christmas Day.

Since his tweet, Trump has played with professional golfers – including Bryson DeChambeau – and issuing an occasional tweet while his staff jousts with the news media over coverage. His official schedule had no public events all week, though Trump did make an unannounced stop at a West Palm Beach firehouse and had dinner with his Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross one night.

CNN earlier in the week tried to get video of Trump playing but was thwarted by a white truck which has apparently been linked to the Palm Beach (County) Sheriff’s Department.

Trump frequently attacked predecessor Barack Obama for hitting the links. Friday would make 71 rounds of golf during Trump’s first year as president, on pace to pass the total for Obama’s entire four year term sometime in the middle of 2018, according to a Washing Post reporter tracking the visits.