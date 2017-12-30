PHOTOS: Happy birthday, Tiger! Woods through the years

16
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Kevin Casey | December 30, 2017 6:00 am
Tiger Woods turned 42 on Dec. 30. He’s in the midst of a comeback, with plenty of good times possibly to come. Today, we look back.
Here is the best of Tiger Woods through the years…
-
-
Tiger Woods won eight AJGA events from 1991-92.
-
-
Tiger Woods of Cypress, Calif., reacts after his putt on the third hole at the Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 1995. Woods defeated George Marucci for the 1995 Centennial U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. This is the second straight year Woods won the championship.
-
-
Tiger Woods shakes hands with Jack Nicklaus after receiving the Jack Nicklaus College Player of the Year award in ceremonies at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Sunday, June 2, 1996.
-
-
Tiger Woods throws his arms into the air in jubilation as he ties his match with Steve Scott on the 35th hole of U.S. Amateur championship at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.
-
-
Tiger Woods, pictured after his victory at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational, his first win as a pro on the PGA Tour
-
-
Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer share a light moment at Bay Hill in March 1997. (AP Photo/Golf Channel, Joe Skipper)
-
-
AUGUSTA, : Tiger Woods celebrates on the eighteenth green after winning the 1997 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Woods finished with a record eighteen-under-par. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods (R) receives the Masters green jacket from 1996 Masters champion Nick Faldo after Woods won the 1997 Masters tournament 13 April 1997 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Woods set a new course record by shooting 18-under-par for the tournament. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
-
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods high-five during practice for the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama Golf Course in Spain.
-
-
14 Feb 1999: Tiger Woods cheers as his ball sinks into the hole during the Buick Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Mandatory Credit: Jon Ferry /Allsport
-
-
15 Aug 1999: Tiger Woods celebrates as he makes the winning putt during the PGA Championships at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 100th U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, June 18, 2000. Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open by a record 15 strokes.
-
-
18 Jul 2000: Tiger Woods of the USA shares a joke with his coach Butch Harmon during the second practice round at the 2000 British Open golf Championships at the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland. Mandatory Credit: Harry How/ALLSPORT
-
-
Tiger Woods won the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews.
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates after his putt during the PGA Championship, part of the PGA Tour at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport
-
-
8 Apr 2001: Tiger Woods of the USA is presented with his second green jacket by defending champion Vijay Singh of Fiji after the final day of the 2001 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA.
-
-
Defending Masters Champion Tiger Woods signs autographs as he leaves the driving range at the Augusta National Golf Club during the first practice round for the 2002 Masters, Monday, April 8, 2002, in Augusta, Ga.
-
-
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the USA is presented with his green jacket by Chairman of Augusta National Hootie Johnson after winning the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 14, 2002
-
-
Tiger Woods gestures as he watches his shot to the 13th hole Sunday, June 16, 2002 at the U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. Woods went on to win by three shots over Phil Mickelson.
-
-
SAN DIEGO, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods hits out of the heavy rough on the 17th hole during the final round at the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2003 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates a par-saving putt in a playoff against Ernie Els at the 2003 Presidents Cup.
-
-
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – DECEMBER 12: Tiger Woods (L) smiles as he stands with his father, Earl Woods, during the trophy presentation of the Target World Challenge on December 12, 2004 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Woods won the event at 16 under par. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
-
-
Snoop Dogg and Tiger Woods
-
-
Tiger Woods and Steve Williams celebrate after Woods chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2005 Masters.
-
-
US golfer Tiger Woods celebrates after making the winning putt 10 April 2005 during the final round of the 2005 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Woods beat fellow American Chris DiMarco in a one-hole playoff.
-
-
Tiger Woods, right, gets the Green Jacket from Phil Mickelson, left, after winning the 2005 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.,
-
-
Tiger Woods after winning the 2005 British Open at St. Andrews.
-
-
Tiger Woods at a Stanford basketball game against California in 2005.
-
-
Stephen Ames congratulates Tiger Woods after Woods won their match during the first round of the 2006 Accenture Match Play Championship at the La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California on February 22, 2006. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA)
-
-
Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after winning the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake, England Sunday July 23, 2006.
-
-
Tiger Woods sinks his birdie putt on #1 during round 4 of the 88th PGA Championship in Medinah, Illinois. Sunday, August 20, 2006. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images).
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates his hole-in-one on the ninth hole with Mark O’Meara during the 2007 Par-3 Contest at the Masters.
-
-
Tiger Woods holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 89th PGA Golf Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2007. The win was Tiger’s 13th major title.
-
-
Tiger Woods holds the FedEx Cup trophy after winning the Tour Championship in 2007.
-
-
Tiger Woods and the gallery celebrate his birdie on the 11th hole of South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Buick Invitational golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
-
-
Tiger Woods battled a knee injury during his win at Torrey Pines in the 2008 U.S. Open — in a storied Monday playoff against Rocco Mediate for his most recent major victory.
-
-
Rocco Mediate jokes with Tiger Woods following Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open victory at Torrey Pines.
-
-
SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 02: Phil Mickelson of the USA (L) and Tiger Woods of the USA receive a Tai Chi lesson with swords during the 2010 WGC-HSBC Champions Photocall at The Peninsula hotel on The Bund, Shanghai on November 2, 2010 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates his birdie putt that won 17th hole Oct. 10 at the Presidents Cup.
-
-
Tiger Woods, right, and Ernie Els, of South Africa, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole in the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
-
-
Tiger Woods, shown at the 2011 Masters
-
-
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates with fans after the U.S. team defeated the International team on the final day of the Presidents Cup.
-
-
Tiger Woods share a laugh with Jack Nicklaus following the 2012 Memorial Tournament.
-
-
Tiger Woods hits from the sand on the sixth hole during the final round of the Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday, May 13, 2012, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
-
-
Tiger Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 24 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. Earnings: $1,116,000
-
-
Tiger Woods holds the crystal trophy after winning the 2013 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
-
-
Tiger Woods reflected on the successes and failures of 2014 in a recent blog post on tigerwoods.com.
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates a birdie on the 13th hole in the third round.
-
-
Vice-captains Jim Furyk and vice-captain Tiger Woods of the United States celebrate during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
-
-
Tiger Woods celebrates a birdie putt during Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge. (Getty Images)
-
-
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods of the United States and Jordan Spieth of the United States laugh on the practice range during round three of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on December 3, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
-
-
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – NOVEMBER 30: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his birdie on the eighth green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
-
-
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off of the 18th green after finishing the second round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on December 1, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
-
-
December 3, 2017; New Providence, The Bahamas; Tiger Woods celebrates after making his eagle putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge golf tournament at Albany. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger Woods, Professional
16
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Comments