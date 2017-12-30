USC signee Charlie Reiter receives sponsor invite to CareerBuilder Challenge

USC signee Charlie Reiter played in his first professional event last month and made the cut, shooting 10 over in 72 holes at the Emirates Australian Open at just 17 years old. He was one of just four Americans to make the weekend.

Now, the teenager will tee it up in another pro tournament. This one, though, is much closer to home.

The Palm Springs (Calif.) High School senior has received a sponsor exemption into the CareeerBuilder Challenge, to be played Jan. 18-21 in La Quinta, Calif.

“We were very impressed by Charlie’s play recently, making the cut at age 17 in the Australian Open. His game held up against some of the top players in the world including Jordan Spieth,” said Jeff Sanders, CareerBuilder Challenge executive director. “Charlie is a very special player with local ties to the Coachella Valley, making him the perfect pick. We hope the local community will come out and support him in a big way.”

Said Reiter: “I am very grateful for the opportunity and excited to compete against the top players on the PGA Tour in front of my friends, family and all the golf fans in the desert.”

Reiter is ranked 39th in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings and qualified for both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur in 2017. He also finished 14th in the CIF State Tournament this past spring as a junior.

Also committed to January’s event in La Quinta: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker, Bill Haas, John Daly and Jason Dufner, among others.