Jordan Spieth doesn’t care if he’s playing at Royal Birkdale or taking cuts in his basement – some shots are just worth celebrating.

According to Colorado Golf Blog, Spieth dunked this tee shot on Christmas day at his home simulator. Looked like there was a pretty good crowd of witnesses on hand and Spieth’s celebration did not disappoint.

Heck of a day for Spieth, who also seemingly proposed to long-time girlfriend Annie Verret.