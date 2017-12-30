WATCH: Tiger Woods makes national TV debut ... at age 2

Tiger Woods turns 42 today. But the first time he appeared on national TV he was just two.

Woods made his national TV debut on Oct. 6, 1978. Woods – then 2 1/2 months shy of his third birthday – appeared on The Mike Douglas Show. He was joined by his father Earl, noted duffer and legendary comedian Bob Hope, and the real-life George Bailey – Jimmy Stewart.

Hope, Stewart, Douglas and Earl Woods watched the Tiger Cub demonstrate his golf prodigy skills with a few putts and drives off an artificial turf mat.

Douglas’ syndicated talk show ran nationally from 1961-1982.

In an interview in 2000, Douglas discussed the segment with Woods, telling the Cincinnati Enquirer he spotted Woods while watching a Los Angeles TV news feature about toddlers at a driving range. “(Tiger) stood out like a sore thumb, because they were all swinging like babies, and he swung like he does now,’ he recalls.” Douglas soon had Tiger booked for his show. “Tiger smacked two balls 10 feet past the hole, then walked up and placed a golf ball on the lip of the cup. The studio howled; Mr. Hope doubled over in laughter.”

At age five, Woods was on the TV show That’s Incredible in a segment hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton.

Sadly, Douglas, Hope, Stewart and Earl Woods have since passed away.

But Tiger’s legacy lives on, and allows us to remember theirs as well.