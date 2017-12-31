VIDEO: Jack Nicklaus celebrates grandson's touchdown at Bills game

Jack Nicklaus is still a busy guy, but nobody can question that he remains a doting grandfather as well.

The Golden Bear recently competed in the PNC Father/Son Challenge with 15-year-old grandson G.T., a musical lad. G.T. is one of Nicklaus’ 22 grandchildren.

The 18-time major champion was known in his heyday to prioritize family, and that hasn’t changed at age 77. His most famous grandchild is likely Nick O’Leary, who plays tight end for the Buffalo Bills.

O’Leary was a standout at Florida State, so much so that his senior season he was a consensus All-American and the winner of the John Mackey Award for college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Despite those accolades, O’Leary was only a sixth-round pick in 2015 and was actually cut by the Bills soon after he was drafted. But he was then signed to the practice squad and worked his way up to the active roster.

He’s since earned some starts. Last season he caught nine passes for 114 yards and he’s done even better in 2017, entering the final week of the season with 21 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown.

It only got better Sunday, as O’Leary got himself wide open for a 26-yard touchdown (the second of his career) in the Bills’ regular-season finale on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

Seriously, WIDE OPEN.

The only thing that could make it better? Having Grandpa Jack on to watch… oh wait, he was there!

Jack Nicklaus is loving it as his grandson, Nick O’Leary finds the end zone for the Bills. pic.twitter.com/aMaZR68hk8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2017

We said Jack’s a family man, no?

Although the Golden Bear recently quipped that he’d rather have a 19th major than see O’Leary catch a Super Bowl-winning TD, his being at this game if anything does not represent enough how devoted he is to keeping up with his grandchildren.

The Father/Son event ended on a Sunday earlier this month, and Nicklaus finished up his round with G.T. while the Bills played the Dolphins at home.

Immediately after the round, the grandfather was asked whether he was itching to watch TV to catch the Bills game. Nicklaus made it clear just how up to date he was on the action.

“Nick’s playing. (The Bills) scored on their first drive, Nick caught two passes, sealed off a good block and from what I heard, they’re up 7-0,” Nicklaus said.

So yeah, if you ever want to grill Nicklaus on his grandchildren, don’t expect him to get flustered.

The Golden Bear will forever be the consummate family man.