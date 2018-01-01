Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2018 portion of the PGA Tour season begins this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii.

The Plantation Course plays as a par 73 listed at 7,452 yards, but the course actually plays much shorter than that thanks to steep elevation changes throughout the layout. Big greens put a premium on proximity to hole while par-4 and par-5 scoring prowess are musts due to the Plantation featuring only three par 3s. Tee-to-green leaders in strokes gained are good bets to ride this week.

An interesting stat: a first-timer hasn’t won this event since 2008, when Daniel Chopra hoisted the trophy.

To help you with your fantasy-golf lineups, Golfweek‘s Brentley Romine ranks his top 20 players in the field.

• • •

1. Jordan Spieth: Won at Kapalua in 2016 and has never finished worse than T-3 in three starts. Closed with a final-round 65 last year. Riding current streak of six straight top-8s worldwide.

2. Dustin Johnson: Has cracked top 10 in five straight TOC starts, including winning in 2013. Aside from a T-2 in China this fall, Johnson has no top-10s in four of his five starts since winning the Northern Trust, though three of those have been top-20s.

3. Rickie Fowler: Surprisingly has just two starts here, but finishes of T-6 and fifth are a good sign. Ranks T-6 in both par-4 and par-5 scoring. This year figures to be a big year for the No. 1-ranked player in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, so why not a win to start it off? Fowler is coming off a win at the Hero World Challenge and also has two runner-up finishes in his last four starts.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: Seems to recently be a question of which Hideki will show up. Will it be the one who has three top-5s in his last four starts? Or the one who tied for 50th at the WGC-HSBC Champions. Does own a runner-up and T-3 in his two starts at Kapalua.

5. Justin Thomas: Went from T-21 in his TOC debut to winning last year at Kapalua. Never count him out here again. Hasn’t had a letdown since winning the PGA in August as he has two wins, a runner-up and six total top-17 finishes in seven starts since.

6. Jon Rahm: First trip to Kapalua, but he fits the course’s demands nicely with his strong tee-to-green game and creativity. Hasn’t played since winning the DP World Tour Championship.

7. Brendan Steele: Leads Tour in SGTTG and is fifth in par-5 scoring. Was 25th in Kapalua debut in 2012, but returned last year to finish T-6. First and T-13 in two fall starts.

8. Brooks Koepka: Ended a sixth, T-2, win run with a last-place finish in the Bahamas. Koepka does rank T-3 in par-4 scoring and was T-3 in his Kapalua debut two years ago.

9. Patrick Cantlay: Hasn’t played since winning the Shriners Open, but has risen to 38th in the world and is ready for his TOC debut. Ranks sixth in SGTTG.

10. Cameron Smith: His fall finishes look like this – T-5, third, fourth and first (Aussie PGA). Few golfers in world as hot right now.

11. Kevin Kisner: Finished ninth in TOC debut two years ago. Ranks T-3 in par-4 scoring and 11th in SGTTG. T-3, T-4 and T-12 in last three worldwide starts.

12. Bryson DeChambeau: Enjoyed a nice fall with three finishes of T-17 or better. Making TOC debut, but ranks seventh in SGTTG, so he can get it around nicely here.

13. Pat Perez: T-10 and T-3 in his two career TOC starts (seven years apart). Started the fall hot with a win and T-5 finish, but closed with finishes of T-24 and T-34.

14. Brian Harman: Few have been hotter this fall as Harman already has three top-8s. T-17 in TOC debut in 2015, but he did close with a 65 that week. Ranks 18th in SGTTG.

15. Kevin Chappell: Second on Tour in SGTTG, but struggled on par 4s in a small sample size (six rounds) last fall. Fall finishes look like this: T-20, MC, T-14. Making Kapalua debut.

16. Marc Leishman: Fall includes runner-up in South Korea and T-4 at Aussie Open. Was T-23 in his only TOC start, in 2013.

17. Xander Schauffele: Defending PGA Tour Rookie of the Year spent fall in Asia, where he had a T-3 finish at CIMB and T-2 at Dunlop Phoenix but also finishes of T-72 and T-46. Hasn’t scored particularly well on par-4s and par-5s so far this season, but should be well rested.

18. Kyle Stanley: After nice 2016-17 campaign, Stanley was strong this fall, improving with every start – T-21, T-19, T-5. Known for his ballstriking as he was 11th last season in SGTTG. Was, however, 30th in TOC debut in 2013.

19. Daniel Berger: T-14 in TOC debut last year and coming off an OK fall – T-14 at Hero, T-24 in China, T-50 in South Korea.

20. Russell Henley: Went from 27th in TOC debut in 2014 to tying for third in 2015. A nice blend of good ballstriking and putting. T-33 and T-36 in two fall starts.