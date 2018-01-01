Social spin: Pro golfers ring in 2018

Happy new year! Here’s a look at how some pro golfers, from Justin Rose to Lexi Thompson, rang in 2018:
2017 has been a year that have taken me on an up and down emotional roller coaster ride… however when I reflect back on my year now, I think every moment has been an experience to grow from, and a learning curve for me both on and off the golf course. Though some may class my season “disappointing”, but I would say, that my ‘17 season was still full of positives. Cant say enough thank you’s to god, my family, friends, sponsors and fans for being by my side each step of the way ❤️ Going to keep working hard to come back more positive, patient, strong and smiley!!! Thanks 2017, now, Hello 2018 ✌️
Y’all can’t say I didn’t make it to midnight. Happy 2018 to everyone! Nothing but love for everyone in your life, so long as you are first on that list. Change for you, not because of society or bc of so called friends. Or you know what, don’t change if you don’t want to! Cherish yourself and remember that all of your experiences, great and bad, have molded you into being the amazing human being you are now. And the ride has only begun! Love and light to everyone!!! Joy!! Time is a theoretical construct invented by mankind! ❤️❤️❤️
