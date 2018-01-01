Club: TaylorMade M3 Fairway Woods

Price: $299 with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue shaft and Lamkin UTx Cord grip

Specs: Stainless steel body with carbon-fiber crown and sole areas, with sliding adjustable weight in the sole and 12-setting adjustable hosel. 3-wood (15 degrees), 3HL (17 degrees), 5-wood (19 degrees)

Available: Feb. 16

Goal

The M3 fairway woods were designed to provide plenty of distance, thanks to a moveable weight in the sole and an adjustable hosel, while making it easier to dial in just the right distance and ball flight.

The Scoop

The TaylorMade M3 fairway woods take the place of last season’s M1 fairway woods, and they dramatically increase the level of customization.

While the chassis and face are made from stainless steel, TaylorMade designed the crown and a large portion of the sole using five-layer carbon-composite material that is strong and exceptionally light.

The use of carbon material instead of more stainless steel created 8 grams of discretionary weight, which designers repositioned in the form of a sliding weight in the sole. Last season’s M1 fairway woods had a 25-gram sliding weight, but the M3’s weight is 29-grams. Shifting it toward the heel encourages the face to close more easily on the downswing and produce a draw, while shifting the weight toward the toe promotes a fade.

“Because the carbon fiber we’re using this year is one-layer thinner, and we’re using 40 percent more of it, we could add more weight in the track,” said Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade vice president of product creation. “Going with one big weight lets you really effect the flight of shots with just a click.”

Because the weight is positioned low and forward in the sole, the M3 fairway woods produce less spin, which should boost distance.

The 12-position adjustable hosel allows golfers and fitters to increase or decrease the stated loft by up to 2 degrees. Combined with the moveable weight, the loft sleeve should help golfers hit M3 fairway woods with the desired ball flight and distance more often.