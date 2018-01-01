Club: TaylorMade M3 Rescue clubs

Price: $249 with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue Hybrid shaft and Lamkin UTx Cord grip

Specs: Stainless steel body with sliding adjustable weight in the sole and 12-setting adjustable hosel. 2-hybrid (17 degrees), 3-hybrid (19 degrees), 4-hybrid (21 degrees) and 5-hybrid (24 degrees)

Available: Feb. 16

Goal

Thanks to an updated moveable weight system and an adjustable hosel, the TaylorMade M3 Rescues make it easier to hit shots off the tee and from the fairway to the desired distance.

The Scoop

Rescue clubs and hybrids are gap-fillers that take the place of long irons and need to deliver the desired distance and ball flight. With this season’s M3 Rescue clubs, TaylorMade has added plenty of customization options to help hit the ball to a specific distance with a specific shot shape more easily.

Like the M1 Rescues they replace, the M3 Rescues have a sliding adjustable weight in the sole. Affixing the weight toward the toe encourages a fade, while putting it toward the heel should help the face close more quickly on the downswing and produce a draw. The moveable weight is 30 grams, which is 3 grams heavier than with M1 Rescues, so it should provide more directional adjustability.

Between the sliding weight and the leading edge is a cut-through channel that TaylorMade calls Speed Pocket. It has been covered by a polymer so debris and grass do not get inside the head, and it allows the face flex more efficiently and produce more ball speed. It works especially well on shots hit low in the hitting area and also helps reduce spin.

The 12-position loft sleeve allows golfers to increase or decrease the M3’s stated loft by as many as 1.5 degrees.

The combination of Speed Pocket, moveable weight and loft-changing hosel should allow players and fitters to more easily fill a gap in a golfer’s long game.

To make the M3 Rescue clubs fit visually with the M3 drivers and fairway woods, TaylorMade added a silver-toned topline area. It angles inward from the heel and toe, and can help golfers align the black face to their target line more easily.