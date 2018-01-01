Club: TaylorMade M4 fairway woods

Price: $249 with Fujikura Atmos Red shaft (standard model) and Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei Blue (Tour model); both with Lamkin grips.

Specs: Stainless steel body with carbon-fiber crown and sole areas, with sliding adjustable weight in the sole and 12-setting adjustable hosel. Standard model: 3-wood (15 degrees), 3HL (16.5 degrees), 5-wood (18 degrees); Tour model: 3-wood (15 degrees) and 5-wood (18 degrees)

Available: Feb. 16

Goal

The M4 fairways woods are for players looking to maximize distance and forgiveness off the tee and from the fairway.

The Scoop

The M4 fairway woods are for golfers who unapologetically want to hit the ball farther, unlike the M3 fairways woods that were designed to appeal to players who want to dial in a precise ball flight.

TaylorMade designed a channel in the sole just behind the leading edge. Called a Speed Pocket, it helps the ultra-thin face flex more effectively at impact for increased ball speed, especially on shots hit low in the hitting area.

The M4 fairway woods were designed using a five-layer carbon-composite crown that is extremely light compared to the stainless steel crowns found in most fairway woods. This helps lower the center of gravity, which should help create a higher launch.

Some of the weight saved by using a fluted hosel and carbon-fiber crown was repositioned in the heel and toe of the sole to increase the moment of inertia and make the M4 fairway woods less likely to twist on off-center hits.

The one adjustable feature of the M4 fairway woods is the hosel. It can be put into 12 positions to allow fitters and players to increase or decrease the stated loft by as many as 2 degrees.

In addition to the standard M4 fairway woods, TaylorMade is offering a Tour version of the club. It has a smaller overall size, a deeper face and should produce slightly less spin. As a result, the Tour model creates a lower, more penetrating ball flight for faster-swinging players.

Both the standard and Tour editions have a silver-toned area on the crown that should help golfers align the face more easily, and they both have TaylorMade Geocoustic technology in the back, which the company said enhances the sound of impact.