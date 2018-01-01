Club: TaylorMade M4 Rescue clubs

Price: $219 with Fujikura Atmos Red Hybrid shaft and Lamkin Dual Feel grip.

Specs: Stainless steel body with a draw bias. Lofts: 3-hybrid (19 degrees), 4-hybrid (22 degrees), 5-hybrid (25 degrees) and 6-hybrid (28 degrees)

Available: Feb. 16

Goal

The M4 Rescues are designed as distance-enhancing replacements for long irons that protect ball speed on mis-hits for improved consistency.

The Scoop

Hitting high-flying, soft-landing shots with a 3-, 4- or 5-iron is a challenge for most recreational golfers, but such shots were the goal for the club’s designers.

The M4 Rescues take the place of last season’s M2 rescues. Unlike the M3 Rescues, the M4s do not have an adjustable weight in the sole or an adjustable hosel. What they do have is a massive slot in the sole called a Speed Pocket. It is longer, to help the face flex more effectively at impact and produce more ball speed, across a larger portion of the hitting area.

TaylorMade shifted more weight to the toe and heel in the sole, which should boost stability at impact and help resist twisting on off-center strikes.

“We split the mass internally to enlarge the sweet spot,” said Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade’s vice president of product creation.

To help golfers align the black face of the M4 Rescue clubs more easily, TaylorMade gave each of them the same silver-toned area near the topline that appears on the M4 driver and fairways.