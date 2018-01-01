Tiger Woods celebrates birthday with spearfishing trip

While we still don’t know where Tiger Woods will play golf next, we do know that he had quite the 42nd birthday.

Woods posted Monday to Twitter two photos of him holding up some sizable fish. Judging by the caption, the spearfishing trip was a birthday present. Woods turned 42 on Dec. 30.

Happy birthday to myself 🙂 Nothing like shooting a cobia and an amberjack. pic.twitter.com/fqff602bk3 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 1, 2018

Going back to Woods’ upcoming playing schedule, he has yet to confirm any further tournaments, although he did say he will be in attendance at the Genesis Open, which his foundation hosts in February. While no guarantee, Woods could tee it up at Riviera, as well as any number of West Coast PGA Tour stops, including the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, a course that Woods has won eight times on.