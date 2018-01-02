The Forecaddie: Brandt Snedeker, caddie Scott Vail split

Since players break up with caddies at a rate superseded only by rock bands and Beverly Hills marriages, The Man Out Front does not intend to become golf’s Divorce Court. Yet the news of Brandt Snedeker and his caddie Scott Vail parting ways, first broken by Golf Channel, did catch our eye given the length of their partnership (12 years) and consistency (eight wins including the 2012 FedEx Cup).

“Scott is a great friend, great caddie, and more importantly a great man,” said Snedeker in a statement released by his agent. “We both reached a point where we felt it was time to go our separate ways and pursue other opportunities. I wish Scott the best and know whoever is lucky enough to land him will get one of the best caddies in the world.”

Even more refreshing to TMOF, Snedeker is not getting swept up in the current craze of players hiring buddies or family members to lug their clubs around. Instead, Snedeker hopes to resurrect an injury-plagued career with 19-year tour veteran looper Matt Hauser, most recently Johnson Wagner’s bagman. The new duo debuts at January’s CareerBuilder Challenge.