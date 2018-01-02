Callaway signs Sergio Garcia to endorsement contract

Callaway Golf announced today it has signed Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, to an endorsement contract, ending one of the worst-kept secrets in the golf equipment world.

The terms of the contract were not made available.

In a release, Chip Brewer, Callaway’s president and CEO, said, “Sergio has been one of the world’s most talented and charismatic players for almost 20 years. It will be fun to see what he can do using Callaway equipment.”

One of the most consistent drivers and iron players of his generation, Garcia, who turns 38 on Jan. 9, is expected to use 14 Callaway clubs and a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Going forward, Garcia will also have a Callaway logo on both sides of his hat.

In November, after Garcia and TaylorMade mutually agreed to terminate the remaining years of his previous deal, the Spaniard was spotted at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai using a Callaway GBB Epic driver with a Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage shaft, along with Callaway Apex MB irons that had Garcia’s personal logo stamped in the toe area. Garcia also played Callaway Mack Daddy 4 prototype wedges that week.

At the Dell Technologies Championship in September, Garcia used a Toulon Design putter until he banged it against a sprinkler head in frustration and had to take the bent club out of play. Toulon Design is a boutique putter brand owned by Callaway.