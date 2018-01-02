Dustin Johnson begins 2018 at No. 1; Tiger lurks at 656

Welcome, 2018.

The New Year begins with a familiar face atop the Official World Golf Ranking: Dustin Johnson.

That is not much of a surprise since Johnson has held the No. 1 spot for nearly a year.

What may be more intriguing as 2018 begins is who isn’t in the top 10 of the OGWR: Jason Day and Rory McIlroy.

They began 2017 at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Now, Day is 13th and McIlroy 11th. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama complete the top 5 on the second day of the new year.

Tiger Woods starts 2018 at No. 656. His performance at the Hero World Challenge was good enough to push him up 531 spots.

Among others making substantial jumps in 2018: Rahm surged from 137 to No. 4; Pat Perez lept from No. 118 to 19th; Xander Schauffele, moved up from No. 299th to 25.

But none rose more than Patrick Cantlay, who made the biggest year-to-year jump in OWGR history, rising from No. 1,866 to No. 38 (1,828 spots!).

Meanwhile, Danny Willett tumbled 103 spots down to No. 114 and Bubba Watson slipped from 10th to 89th.