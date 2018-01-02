Instructor Sean Foley joins Golf Channel

Golf Channel has added Sean Foley to its stable of teaching professionals.

Foley – the former swing coach of Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood and Hunter Mahan who currently works with Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim, Danny Willett and Cameron Champ, among others – has agreed to join the network beginning in 2018. He will be the primetime host of the instructional show, “Playing Lessons,” and also serve as a swing analyst on “Golf Central.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with Golf Channel in re-launching Playing Lessons, as well as sharing my observations and analysis throughout the year during the most exciting moments in golf,” Foley said. “I’m also looking forward to discussing my perspectives and teachings with millions of Golf Channel viewers and having in-depth conversations with some of the top personalities in the game.”

Foley teaches out of the Foley Performance Academy at EaglesDream in Lake Mary, Fla., and is also involved in Revolution Golf, a direct-to-consumer digital platform that features video lessons delivered daily from tour-level golf coaches. Another Revolution Golf instructor, Cameron McCormick, who teaches Jordan Spieth, will have his series, “The Skill Code,” air primetime on Golf Channel beginning in January.

“Sean is a dynamic personality who has a keen intellect and curiosity about the science behind the golf swing,” said Molly Solomon, executive vice president of content at Golf Channel. “But what makes Sean so unique is his ability to translate his swing philosophy from golf’s elite to amateur golfers looking to improve their games and simply become more consistent. Sean’s enthusiasm for the game is ever present and we will build upon the connections he has made to golfers via Revolution Golf by relying on his expertise not only as host of Playing Lessons, but as a valued analyst for Golf Central.”