It's official: Jordan Spieth confirms engagement to Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth got himself a fiancée for Christmas, the pro golfer confirmed Tuesday.

An image posted on social media Christmas Eve showed Spieth, the 2017 British Open champion, smiling alongside his long-time sweetheart Annie Verret, flashing what turned out to be an engagement ring.

Spieth, who was speaking prior to this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, did not offer any details on wedding plans, but said but both their families were around to celebrate the news.

“It was nice,” said Spieth, who added he was sick on the day he popped the question but opted to persevere nonetheless .

Spieth and Verret have been dating since high school. Unlike many of the game’s other notable couples, they have kept their shared lives out of the spotlight save for a handful of posts on Instagram.

Verret attended Texas Tech while Spieth was playing at Texas. She currently works as an event coordinator at The First Tee Texas.

Spieth has seen golfing compatriots Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia wed in the past seven months. And Verret was with Spieth when he won at The Masters Augusta in 2015 and again after his triumph at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Spieth was asked Tuesday to compare his nerves at The Open vs. his nerves on the the night he proposed to Verret.

“I was probably most nervous at the British … I pretty confident this past winter. It was good off season,” he said.