The Forecaddie: More details behind Sergio Garcia’s switch to Callaway

Given that Sergio Garcia was seen playing various Callaway clubs last fall, The Man Out Front was hardly shocked to hear Sergio Garcia began the New Year by signing with TaylorMade’s Carlsbad competitors.

But TMOF was caught off guard by just far Garcia has gone with his switch, making his bag all-Callaway and adopting the Chrome Soft X ball for a 2018 campaign that will include a defense of his Masters win.

While Callaway is generally more patient than some companies with players coming off huge seasons, TMOF hears that Garcia has amazed the Tour Department with his testing consistency and minimal demands.

The result? The 37-year-old ball-striking whiz will sport an all-Callaway bag when he likely turns up at an early season European Tour event. Garcia will still sport Adidas branding, but will be all-in on Callaway equipment tested this fall.

As Garcia inches closer to 40, TMOF is pretty sure the driving distance boosts he’s reportedly enjoyed will lift his spirits.

“Jailbreak driver technology has upped his distance off the tee,” says Callaway Tour Department head Tim Reed.

But besides Epic woods and Apex irons, Garcia will play Mack Daddy 4 wedges ground to his liking by design-legend Roger Cleveland. And the Masters champ’s Sean Toulon-designed Odyssey putter, already used in a win last year, will also get attention.

“It’s an exciting new toe hang mallet that we will launch next month,” says Toulon, the longtime Taylor Made exec who is now SVP of Callaway’s Odyssey Brand and known for his putter designs. “He really likes the choices we have for him, especially the roll enhancing face technologies.” Sergio, happy? TMOF is even more bullish on his Green Jacket defense.