Taylor Funk on round with President Trump: 'He's definitely a lot better than I thought'

Since leaving Texas after his junior season and turning pro, 22-year-old Taylor Funk has started a video blog to document his travels and experiences as a pro golfer.

Funk’s latest vlog (embedded above or click here) featured none other than President Donald Trump, whom Funk and his dad, PGA Tour Champions golfer Fred Funk, teed it up with on Jan. 1 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Funk’s “amazing day” with the President also included breakfast and lunch with the Commander-In-Chief. Funk also beat both Trump and pops on the golf course.

“Really just an amazing day,” Funk said. “He’s an amazing guy, very engaging, very thoughtful, asked a lot of questions, wanted to know how he could be a better golfer (and) better president, gave us insight into business and the world; it was just an amazing time and experience we will never forget.

“Great way to start the year. It’s probably all downhill from here.”

Funk said Trump shot even-par 36 on the front nine and overall surprised Funk, the former Longhorn who helped Texas to the final of the 2016 NCAA Championship before losing a close match in extra holes to Oregon’s Sulman Raza.

“He actually played well; I was very surprised,” Funk told CNN on Tuesday morning. “He shot even par on the front and played decent on the back, too. He’s definitely a lot better than I thought he was going to be.”

Funk continued: “He’s a good player, he’s a lot of fun to play with. Just very engaging, and really I don’t have a bad thing to say about our round. It was amazing.”

The Funks are just the latest playing partners this winter for Trump, who also teed it up during the holidays with Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.