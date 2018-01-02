Tee times, pairings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round

Here is a look at the first-round tee times for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course:

(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)

3:10 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Austin Cook

3:20 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, D.A. Points

3:30 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud

3:40 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Grayson Murray

3:50 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

4 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel

4:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

4:20 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jason Dufner

4:30 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Kevin Chappell

4:40 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Brian Harman

4:50 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

5 p.m.: Russell Henley, Pat Perez

5:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner

5:20 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

5:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman

5:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson

5:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth