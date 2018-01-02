Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round

Here is a look at the first-round tee times for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course:

(Note: all times Eastern; Hawaii is five hours behind Eastern.)

  • 3:10 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Austin Cook
  • 3:20 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, D.A. Points
  • 3:30 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud
  • 3:40 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Grayson Murray
  • 3:50 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 4 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel
  • 4:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
  • 4:20 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jason Dufner
  • 4:30 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Kevin Chappell
  • 4:40 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Brian Harman
  • 4:50 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 5 p.m.: Russell Henley, Pat Perez
  • 5:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner
  • 5:20 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 5:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman
  • 5:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson
  • 5:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

