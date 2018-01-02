The Forecaddie: Michael Breed moves on as Golf Channel switches up instruction

If instruction is your thing, Golf Channel’s 2017 purchase of Revolution Golf has led to some revolutionary on-air changes.

The Man Out Front wasn’t surprised to hear first of Cameron McCormick’s Golf Channel hiring and now Sean Foley’s — both are Revolution Golf-affiliated instructors who also happen to work some of the game’s best players.

Actually, it’s who will not be back on Golf Channel airways that will turn a few heads: longtime Golf Fix host Michael Breed has departed.

While TMOF will have news soon on Breed’s various landing spots following more than 385 episodes of high-energy tips that propelled the network’s early week programming, he’s pretty sure Foley’s prime time Playing Lessons will make for a different instruction show vibe.

Foley is the longtime supervisor of Justin Rose’s eloquent golf swing and one of Tiger Woods’ former instructors. He also happens to be one of The Man Out Front’s favorite interviews in golf. Foley’s addition to the live tournament shows should add insight into top players, especially if current reclamation project Danny Willett comes out of his funk. But Foley also works with players such as Si Woo Kim from his Foley Performance Academy near Orlando, a short drive to Golf Channel headquarters.

So here’s hoping Foley’s Playing Lessons shows are not too golf pro-centered and stick with Breed’s philosophy of helping the rest of us.

After all, it’s TMOF’s swing issues that take top priority in 2018.