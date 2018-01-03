Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Rickie Fowler Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

PGA Tour

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

 Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Rickie Fowler 1 7
 Jordan Spieth 2 2
 Patrick Cantlay 4 39
 Marc Leishman 6 12
 Dustin Johnson 7 1
 Jon Rahm 8 4
 Hideki Matsuyama 13 5
 Brooks Koepka 14 8
 Kevin Kisner 16 26
 Pat Perez 22 19
 Justin Thomas 24 3
 Russell Henley 25 46
 Brian Harman 29 27
 Kyle Stanley 30 48
 Brendan Steele 36 45
 Daniel Berger 39 28
 Kevin Chappell 44 34
 Jason Dufner 51 40
 Xander Schauffele 56 25
 Austin Cook 68 144
 Adam Hadwin 73 60
 Cameron Smith 87 61
 Hudson Swafford 92 94
 Ryan Armour 103 180
 Bryson DeChambeau 113 98
 Jhonattan Vegas 116 44
 Wesley Bryan 121 68
 Grayson Murray 146 118
 Billy Horschel 190 70
 Patton Kizzire 201 122
 Si Woo Kim 255 42
 Chris Stroud 336 189
 Jonas Blixt 339 280
 D.A. Points 420 293

, , , , Fantasy, PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home