2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Rickie Fowler
|1
|7
|Jordan Spieth
|2
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|4
|39
|Marc Leishman
|6
|12
|Dustin Johnson
|7
|1
|Jon Rahm
|8
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|14
|8
|Kevin Kisner
|16
|26
|Pat Perez
|22
|19
|Justin Thomas
|24
|3
|Russell Henley
|25
|46
|Brian Harman
|29
|27
|Kyle Stanley
|30
|48
|Brendan Steele
|36
|45
|Daniel Berger
|39
|28
|Kevin Chappell
|44
|34
|Jason Dufner
|51
|40
|Xander Schauffele
|56
|25
|Austin Cook
|68
|144
|Adam Hadwin
|73
|60
|Cameron Smith
|87
|61
|Hudson Swafford
|92
|94
|Ryan Armour
|103
|180
|Bryson DeChambeau
|113
|98
|Jhonattan Vegas
|116
|44
|Wesley Bryan
|121
|68
|Grayson Murray
|146
|118
|Billy Horschel
|190
|70
|Patton Kizzire
|201
|122
|Si Woo Kim
|255
|42
|Chris Stroud
|336
|189
|Jonas Blixt
|339
|280
|D.A. Points
|420
|293
