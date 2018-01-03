Callaway signs Xander Schauffele to endorsement deal

Xander Schauffele, the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and champion of last season’s Greenbrier Classic and Tour Championship, has signed an endorsement contract with Callaway Golf. The company said he will play its woods, irons and wedges, along with an Odyssey putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft ball.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Xander is one of the most exciting young players in the game,” said Tim Reed, Callaway’s senior vice president of global sports marketing, in a release. “We know he’s going to do great things with our equipment, and we look forward to being there with him every step of the way.”

Last season Schauffele had four top-10 finishes in 28 starts on the PGA Tour. He finished 16th on Tour in driving distance (306.8 yards) and 20th in strokes gained: off-the-tee (0.505).