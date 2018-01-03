Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. Has tasted victory and nothing worse than a T-3 at Kapalua.

Also like: Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith. Steele leads the Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green and was T-6 last year at Kapalua. Smith is too hot right now to avoid – T-5, third, fourth, first.

Sleeper: Bryson DeChambeau. Had an impressive fall with three top-17s and his ballstriking will get him around Kapalua nicely.

DraftKings bargain: Kyle Stanley ($6,800). Good ballstriker will get another crack at Kapalua, where a lot of guys tend to do much better in start No. 2.

Fade: Hideki Matsuyama. Good record at Kapalua and obviously an elite talent, but not sure what his equipment situation is right now.

• • •

Dan Kilbridge

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. Pretty easy call here, really. He’s finished T-2 or better in three of his last four starts, shot lights out Sunday to win the Hero World Challenge, been trending in the right direction for some time, etc. Few in the field will be playing with as much confidence.

Also like: Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay. Spieth won this event in 2016 and that's good enough for us. Any further examination of his resume is unnecessary at this point, maybe even insulting. As for Cantlay, we fear the days of penciling him in as our sleeper each week have come to an end. He made every cut last season, won his first PGA Tour event and enters this week with six straight top 25s. Can't sleep on him anymore. We're expecting a big 2018 for Cantlay.

Sleeper: Pat Perez, if he counts as a sleeper. Finished T-3 here last year and playing some of the best golf of his career at age 41.

DraftKings bargain: Kyle Stanley ($6,800). No worse than T-21 in three starts this season, including a T-5 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. He's been consistently good since missing the cut at the PGA Championship in August.

Fade: Hideki Matsuyama. Turning it around a bit to start the new season, but he struggled enough toward the end of last year that we can't justify the $9,800 price tag here.

• • •

Kevin Casey