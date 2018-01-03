Gerina Piller, pregnant with 1st child, to make unexpected start at Diamond Resorts

Expectant mom Gerina Piller will make an unexpected start at the Diamond Resorts Invitational next week. It was uncertain after the CME Group Championship last November when we might next see Piller inside the ropes.

The 32-year-old is married to PGA Tour player Martin Piller and the couple is expecting its first child this spring. The Diamond Resorts event takes places Jan. 12-14 at Tranquilo Golf Club at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando and features golf professionals and celebrities competing side-by-side for separate purses totaling $1.25 million. Threesomes will include one PGA Tour Champions or LPGA professional and two celebrities.

“I’m feeling good and I want to stay sharp,” Piller said in a release, “so I’m looking forward to teeing it up against the men, both pros and celebrities. The unique format of the Diamond Resorts Invitational makes it special and it’s important that the LPGA is a key component.”

The event will feature 28 PGA Tour Champions players and four LPGA stars: Brittany Lincicome, Brittany Lang, Brooke Henderson and Piller. Paula Creamer recently withdrew from the event to give her wrist more time to heal. Lexi Thompson pulled out in mid-December with a wrist injury of her own.

🏌🏼‍♀️👊🏻 A post shared by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:28am PST

Related Best of golf couples in 2017