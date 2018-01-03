PGA Tour starts fundraising effort to help Jarrod Lyle in fight against cancer

If you’re looking for a reason to be optimistic about 2018, we’ve got some good news for you.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it has launched “January for Jarrod,” a fundraising effort to help Lyle and his family in paying the costs they face after he underwent a third bone marrow transplant for acute myeloid leukemia last month.

Lyle, 36, has battled leukemia three times and offered a heartfelt but harrowing post in November ahead of his bone marrow transplant (including the the point where he said “at best I’ve got a 1 in 4 chance of coming out the other side (of this) successfully).

As one might imagine, the Aussie has no timetable to return to golf as he looks to rehabilitate and get through after this latest procedure.

In that time, the PGA Tour is stepping up with this fundraising effort.

“It’s of utmost importance for the PGA Tour family and the golf community to come together and help Jarrod and his family both spiritually and financially during ‘January for Jarrod’ month,” said PGA Tour EVP and Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder. “Jarrod would be the first player to support others in their time of need, and now it’s our turn to help he and his wife Briony and their two young children, Lusi and Jemma.”

Lyle is currently a member of the Web.com Tour, where he has won twice, and has made 121 career starts on the PGA Tour. He was given the PGA Tour’s Courage Award in 2015 for his perseverance and disposition in the face of adversity

You can make a non-tax-deductible gift to the Lyle family at www.youcaring.com/januaryforjarrod, with all proceeds going to helping them to offset day-to-day living, family and medical expenses.

At time of publishing, the effort has seen $7,280 in donations. The hope is to raise $250,000.