Rickie Fowler ranked No. 1 on list of 'Best-Mannered People'

In terms of No. 1 rankings there’s probably one higher on Rickie Fowler’s list, but he received a nice honor to start 2018 nonetheless.

The National League of Junior Cotillions announced Tuesday its annual list of “Ten Best-Mannered People,” and Fowler found himself atop the charts.

The 29-year-old beat out fellow golfer Matt Kuchar, Deshaun Watson, Meghan Markle, Aly Raisman, Selena Gomez, Joanna Gaines, Sadie Robertson, Thomas Rhett and David Beckham for the No. 1 spot.

The NLJC reasoned Fowler deserved the top ranking “for consistently well-mannered conduct both on and off the golf course.”

The 10 individuals on this list are nominated by NLJC students and directors.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” NLJC President Charles Winters said in a news release, per Golf Digest. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

While getting to No. 1 on this list is no easy task, the honor isn’t much of a surprise when it comes to Fowler. The four-time PGA Tour winner has a reputation for being essentially universally-liked in the golf world, and he’s certainly a fan favorite – in no small part to how he treats his supporters.

In fact one of those was a man dying from cancer, who Fowler played with in 2017. Fowler posted a heartfelt message about the special connection he made with the man, Dr. Reyes, and also noted he was dedicating his Hero World Challenge win to him after his death.

Fowler’s spot at No. 1 also gives him a leg up on one of his top competitors in golf – as Rory McIlroy was on this list last year but could only crack the No. 7 spot.

As for a bigger No. 1 spot Fowler is looking toward … we’re guessing he’d be even more grateful for top billing in the Official World Golf Ranking.

That’ll be an even taller task, but if Fowler does get there, well … as this list attests, he’ll do so with perfect grace.