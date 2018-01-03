Rickie Fowler to unveil Puma's Aloha Collection at Kapalua

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rickie Fowler will kick off the new year by competing in Puma Golf’s new Aloha Collection, which will be available beginning Thursday.

The Aloha Collection is a head-to-toe assortment of apparel, accessories and footwear inspired by the relaxed vibe and tranquil beauty of the Hawaiian Islands, where Fowler will play this week in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The collection also pays homage to Fowler’s Japanese heritage, taking traditional Japanese designs and combining them with a fresh take on classic Hawaiian style.

“The Aloha Collection is a fresh, progressive take on traditional golf apparel, without compromising performance, comfort, or freedom of movement,” said Kristin Hinze, global head apparel for Puma Golf. “Rickie talks about his grandfather’s Japanese heritage, which inspired the concept for this collection – blending the best of Hawaii with traditional Japanese prints. The result is a cool Collection that seamlessly transitions from the course to the airport to the beachside cabana in style.”

Here’s a closer look at the pieces in the Aloha Collection:

Aloha Woven Shirt ($75): The shirt, which Fowler will wear Thursday at Kapalua, takes on the style of a more traditional button-up with an all-over Aloha print, but also features moisture-wicking fabric, dryCELL technology and UV 40+ protection.

Aloha Polo ($70): Featuring the custom Aloha print on the top of the front pocket, interior collar and under the placket, the Aloha Polo, available in Bright White and Peacoat colorways, features dryCELL technology combined with moisture-wicking fabric.

Aloha Short ($75): Includes an optional cuff at the hemline featuring the custom Aloha print, along with subtle print on the back-pocket welts. The shorts utilize a rebalanced pattern, curved stretch waistband featuring PwrStretch, a high-stretch elastic, silicone gripper for comfort and mechanical stretch for maximum range of motion.

Aloha Golf Shoe ($170): Athletic styling combined with premium leather accents and a custom Aloha print on the interior mesh bootie, these island-inspired kicks feature a revolutionary and proprietary 3D traction system in an Aloha blue colorway, combined with revolutionary Ignite Foam for serious comfort, the shoe delivers Tour level performance, stable cushioning and stability, and traction.

Aloha GoTime Flex Snapback Cap ($26): Designed with Puma script logo, this GoTime Golf Cap features a slightly curved bill, and a PwrCool moisture-wicking sweatband. The cap also features the Aloha pattern on the top of the bill.

Big Cat Golf Tee ($28): The tee, which utilizes soft yarn fabric, features the Puma Cat logo designed with the Aloha print.

Related Step into 2018 with new footwear options from Puma Golf