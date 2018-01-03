The Forecaddie: Mild-mannered Schauffele fits bill for Callaway

The Man Out Front had heard recently that Callaway CEO Chip Brewer was showing PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Xander Schauffele around the company’s Carlsbad headquarters. So it wasn’t a huge shock that Schauffele signed a new equipment deal Wednesday. Besides his rapid emergence with wins at the Greenbrier and Tour Championship and a U.S. Open T-5, Schauffele fit another key criteria for Callaway tour team leader Tim Reed: he’s a nice, easy-going guy.

After a year of Grayson Murray Twitter debacles and Patrick Reed criticizing his Callaway equipment, the company appeared eager to round out their staff with future stars, minus the dramatics.

Yes, TMOF knows what you’re thinking: adding Sergio Garcia and his occasional club hurl doesn’t exactly fit that narrative. But the Forecaddie can attest to the newly married Spaniard’s mellowing in recent years and when it comes to his equipment, Callaway reps say Sergio’s as easy to please as they come.

Schauffele fits the same model. After his breakout season, the former San Diego State star’s quick rise apparently has not gone to his head. He recently rolled into Callaway’s test center in his Toyota Camry and excited the staff with his modesty and willingness to learn. In a recent podcast, Schauffele calls his short game scrambling “atrocious” and has already shown a willingness to laugh at mispronunciations of his name.

His only splurge after raking in $4.3 million last year? A new San Diego condo in the resurgent Banker’s Hill neighborhood near downtown.

The Schauffele signing rounds out Callaway’s 2018 class which, in addition to Garcia, includes the gentlemanly Maverick McNealy and is rumored to likely include Players champion Si Woo Kim. Not coincidentally, TMOF can’t seem to find any signs of Murray or Reed returning to Callaway’s 2018 staff.