The Forecaddie: Tim Rosaforte, Jaime Diaz go to Golf Channel full time

The Man Out Front is always leery of seeing writers closing up their laptops in favor of makeup and suits. But given Jaime Diaz and Tim Rosaforte’s body of work, TMOF is just happy to see two veterans continuing to do their thing for Golf Channel.



The long-time Golf Digest and Golf World contributors left the Conde Nast-owned publications to become full-time Golf Channel employees beginning Jan. 1. While Rosaforte’s move comes as no major surprise given his role as Golf Channel’s “Insider” since 2007, TMOF was shocked to see one of golf’s most respected writers (Diaz) move full time to television.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to tell stories and offer ideas about the greatest game in such a dynamic medium,” Diaz tells TMOF.

The former Sports Illustrated writer has been a fixture at Golf Digest since 2001, where he was promoted to the editor’s job at sister-publication Golf World when his predecessor, Geoff Russell, departed for Golf Channel.

Diaz is now reunited with Russell, the channel’s executive editor, and is expected to contribute historical perspective and insight to various live shows. The 63-year-old Diaz tells TMOF he expects to still do some writing.

Both Diaz and Rosaforte, 61, were awarded PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2012 and 2014, respectively. They are expected to pick up some of the airtime made available by Golf Channel’s non-renewal of author John Feinstein, who will be contributing more in 2018 to, you guessed it, Golf Digest.