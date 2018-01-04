A 9- or 10-win season on the PGA Tour? Dustin Johnson says he can do it

It’s been 18 years since a player has reached double-digit wins on the PGA Tour, but Dustin Johnson believes he has it in him for 2018.

“I definitely think I can,” Johnson said Wednesday at his Sentry Tournament of Champions press conference. “Obviously I’m going to have to play very good golf. The guys out here, as you all know, there’s a lot of really good players out here on Tour and for me to do that I’m going to have to play some really good golf, but definitely capable of it.”

Context is important here, so let’s make one thing clear – Johnson didn’t come out and say he’s going to win 10 times. He was asked whether or not anyone, himself included, is capable of reeling off a nine or 10-win season for the first time since Tiger Woods did so in 2000.

Johnson answered in the affirmative, and anyone who was paying attention early last year would have to at least entertain the possibility. Johnson won three straight tournaments and rose to No. 1 in the world before a slip-and-fall at an Augusta, Ga. rental house ended his Masters chances. Johnson ultimately had to withdraw and said Wednesday that the back injury continued to hinder his game for much of 2017.

“Probably for a good five months. It took a long time to recover from it, for sure,” Johnson said. “I’ve never really had an injury, other than I had knee surgery in 2010, maybe, I think. But that was only six weeks or something that I was down, but it didn’t really affect me at all. So that was a lot different than low back where it kind of really affected my rotation through the ball.”

Back-to-back missed cuts at the Memorial and U.S. Open represented the low point of said recovery time, but he won the Northern Trust in August and has steadily worked his way back to peak shape. Johnson is one of the most physically impressive players on Tour and doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his level-headed demeanor on the course.

So when it comes to players actually capable of matching Tiger’s best seasons in a best-case scenario, DJ certainly belongs at the top of the list.