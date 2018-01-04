Club: Callaway X Forged Utility iron

Price: $249.99 with Project X shaft and Lamkin UTx grip

Specs: Hollow stainless steel body with tungsten insert. Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27 and 30 degrees

Available: Jan. 19

Goal

The X Forged Utility iron is designed to be a driving iron for accomplished golfers who want more ball speed than with a conventional better-player’s iron, but who do not want to sacrifice control off the tee.

The Scoop

The Callaway Apex UT quietly made its way into several golfers’ bags at the 2014 British Open at Royal Liverpool, because the hollow-bodied driving iron could help pros keep the ball low into the wind on tee shots, yet it provided plenty of distance. It has become a mainstay among the company’s staff players, and driving irons as a category have become more popular. Now Callaway is releasing the Apex UT’s successor, the new X Forged UT.

While X Forged UT irons looks like the cavity-back Callaway X Forged irons that were released last fall, the UT will generate more ball speed and distance for two reasons.

First, it features a cup-face design, so instead of the hitting area being flat and wielded to the stainless steel body on the edges, it curls into the topline, toe and sole. This helps broaden the sweet spot and make the ideal hitting area larger.

Second, the X Forged UT is hollow, so the cup face can flex more effectively at impact and generate more ball speed.

A tungsten bar was positioned low inside the head. It extends from the center area toward the toe, and that pulls the center of gravity down and more in line with the center of the face. It should help golfers get the ball up in the air more easily, but the X Forged UT will still produce a lower launch angle than a hybrid or fairway wood with the same loft because the CG is closer to the face.

Compared to the X Forged irons, the X Forged UT irons have a slightly thicker topline and wider sole. The leading edge has been smoothed and the trailing edge pulls up, so it should work through the turf like a better-player’s iron. The head size and blade length is nearly identical to the X Forged iron.