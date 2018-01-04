VIDEO: Gym teacher sets new world record for fastest hole of golf

There’s speed golf and then there’s … this.

A 31-year-old gym teacher named Steve Jeffs recently attempted to break the world record for fastest hole of golf by an individual. If you’ve paid close attention, this may sound familiar … that’s because the European Tour has twice had groups of professional golfers compete to try to set the new world record for fastest hole of golf by a team of four. It’s awesome stuff.

The same goes for Jeffs. The man from the United Kingdom had to beat a Guinness World Records mark of 1 minute and 52 seconds set back in 2005 in order to post a new world record. Jeffs attempted to do so on a 500-yard par 5 at Tiverton Golf Club, Devon – as the rules for this record state the hole must be at least 500 yards.

The clock starts the moment the first stroke connects with the ball and the player must finish the hole with the same number of clubs he/she started with.

How’d Jeffs do? He sprinted his way to a beautiful effort that came down to the wire. Ultimately, his time was … 1 minute and 50.6 seconds.

A new world record! And the rules actually permit him to use a golf cart to travel from shot to shot, and he instead decided to run the whole way. Impressive stuff, Steve.

Check out his full record-breaking performance below: